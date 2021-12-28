Update as of Tuesday, Dec. 28: The suspect has been identified by self-reporting his crimes, according to Pennsylvania Crimewatch. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Muncy, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville are attempting to identify a suspect involved in a retail theft at Cole’s Hardware in Muncy Creek Township.

State police responded to the store at 130 Muncy Creek Boulevard on Nov. 30, Dec. 11, and Dec. 23 for numerous reports of retail thefts.

The pictured suspect is involved in all these retail thefts. The suspect operated the pictured vehicle, which is describe as a black Saturn Vue with a front red bumper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or if you can identify the suspect are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1(800)-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case, or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

Source: Pennsylvania Crimewatch