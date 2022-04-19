Selinsgrove, Pa. — State Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

Brad Alan Bailor, 33, was charge with criminal homicide and murder in the first degree and arraigned before District Judge John Reed Monday night at 9:30 p.m.

Police say Bailor shot his wife, Leslie Marie Bailor, multiple times with a 9 mm handgun after the couple argued.

Bailor called 9-1-1 just after 1 p.m., reportedly telling dispatchers, “My wife attacked me and she’s screaming at me, and I don’t know what I did. I f****** shot her.”

Bailor repeatedly told the dispatcher he shot his wife and said the gun he used was in his pocket, according to charges.

When troopers arrived on scene, Bailor came out of the house holding the gun in his hand, troopers say. He refused to drop it and instead retreated back into the home. A minute later, Bailor came back out of the house and threw the gun into the yard, police say.

His wife’s body was in their bedroom, and the couple’s children were with family in Millmont, Bailor told them.

Troopers found Mrs. Bailor dead of apparent gunshot wounds, arrest papers say.

At the barracks, Bailor allegedly admitted shooting his wife multiple times following an argument that got physical. He had slapped her in the face twice “pretty hard” and when he saw she was making a phone call, he believed she was calling the police, Bailor told authorities.

He told her he could “make this way worse,” and retrieved the handgun with a fully-loaded magazine from a nearby dresser, according to police. He racked the slide and shot her several times, Bailor reportedly said.

Pelachick said there was no threat to the public at that time.

Court records show Bailor was charged with simple assault and harassment in January. The assault charge was later dropped and Bailor was issued a lesser citation for harassment.

Reed denied Bailor bail and remanded him to Snyder County Prison. A preliminary hearing at Reed's office is scheduled for April 28 at 1:30 p.m.

