Update: As of 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, Dec. 27, PSP announced Beverly Lerch was found safe. The missing endangered person advisory is canceled.

Towanda, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police have issued a missing endangered person advisory for an 80-year-old woman from Towanda, Bradford County.

Beverly Lerch was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. Dec. 26, 2021, at the 300 block N. 4th Street in Towanda Borough, according to Towanda Borough Police. She was last seen wearing a black nightgown and a black and tan striped jacket.

Police believe that Lerch is at special risk of harm or injury and confused.

Lerch is 5’2” and 200 lbs., according to police. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Lerch is believed to be driving a red 2018 Lincoln MKC with a Maryland registration 1ES4133.

Anyone with information on Lerch is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Towanda Borough Police at (570) 265-2522.