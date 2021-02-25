



Shared with permission from Update: The young woman has been found, her mother said around 10 a.m. Feb. 25.Shared with permission from First News Now



Lawrenceville, Pa. – According to Jenn Lewis, her daughter Meghan Gardner was last seen on Saturday morning, February 20, 2021. It was noted to FNN that Gardner was carrying a hot pink bag with lime green flowers when she was picked up by an unknown individual believed to have been associated with Tyler Richie.

Meghan Gardner is an 18-year-old Senior at the Williamson High School and she has not been at school since she went missing last weekend.

Gardner has long red hair with black underneath, has blue eyes and wears glasses, she is 5'1" tall and weighs approximately 115lbs.

Lewis is very worried about her daughter, as her daughter deals with mental illness and she has not been taking her prescribed medications.

Since her disappearance, Gardner has not answered calls or any text messages placed to her cell phone, nor has she responded to messages sent to her through social media.

Meghan Gardner is believed to be with Tyler Ritchie of the Mansfield or Blossburg area. However, no one has seen him since Gardner went missing.

Police have been brought into this case and so far they have not located either of the two individuals.

Jenn Lewis just wants to know if her daughter is safe and would like to have her daughter safely back home under the care of those who love her.