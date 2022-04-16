Selinsgrove, Pa. — The cause of death for a body found on the campus of Susquehanna University last weekend was ruled a suicide, according to Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant.

State police were called to the scene on April 9 for the report of a deceased individual found at the perimeter of the campus. On Friday, Trooper Andrea Pelachick, public information officer for PSP Selinsgrove, said the incident was still under investigation.

Susquehanna University released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the incident. "Although we are not aware of any connection this individual had to our campus community, our sympathy is with their family at this time," said Amanda O'Rourke, communications and media specialist for the university.

Police are not releasing further information at this time.

