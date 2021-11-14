Williamsport, Pa. —As State Troopers conducted a canvas of an area near a reported vehicle that was stuck, a man emerged, identified himself, and told authorities he had methamphetamine.

Kent Otto Hartford, 43, of Shunk was taken into custody and searched by troopers, who said they discovered a needle and methamphetamine. Hartford allegedly told troopers he pulled behind a shed on the property to get high and take a nap.

According to the report from Montoursville Trooper Robert Jacobs, several pieces of wood and metal could be seen by the shed and vehicle. Hartford allegedly entered the shed on the property and removed several blocks of wood and pieces of metal as he attempted to get his vehicle unstuck.

Jacobs said Hartford went to the caller’s residence and asked for chains, which were discovered tied off to a tree. The caller told troopers Hartford did not have permission to enter the shed or use anything to get his vehicle unstuck.

Hartford was charged with two felonies in first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was also charged with two misdemeanors in third-degree theft by unlawful taking and an ungraded charge or use of possession of drug paraphernalia. A summary charge of criminal mischief was also issued.

Hartford is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. A docket sheet shows a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 17 with Judge William Solomon.

