Williamsport, Pa. – Decades pass and some homicide victims and their families still wait for justice in Lycoming County.

Renowned cold case detective Kenneth Mains recently reviewed a list of unsolved homicides compiled by NorthcentralPA.com.

"Most of the time it’s not what you know but it’s what you can prove...beyond a reasonable doubt," Mains said about solving cold cases.

Mains has written several books on the topic and starred in shows on the History Channel, the Discovery Science Channel, and A&E. He no longer lives in Pennsylvania but his career as a detective began here in Lycoming County.

"I worked for District Attorney Eric Linhardt for seven years and reviewed every Lycoming County unsolved case. Some cases I agreed with the original investigators and some I did not," Mains said. "Although I am haunted at times by these cases, I can sleep knowing I did the absolute best I could with the resources that were afforded to me."

Williamsport homicides

FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data show that almost all of Lycoming County's unsolved homicides occurred in and around its population center: Williamsport.

"There isn't always a video. There's isn't always a star witness. There isn't always somebody who wants to go against their entire neighborhood and the entire history of their family and upbringing and risk their life to take the witness stand, which is exactly what some of them are feeling when they do that," Williamsport Chief of Police Damon Hagan said about the county's unsolved cases.

Hagan said it would be unfair to criticize police administrators or politicians for the county's unsolved cases when arrests and convictions depend on a witness risking their life to testify – an unrealistic expectation.

"We believe that is an unfair criticism of the police in general," Hagan said.

Between 2009 and 2019, Williamsport Police cleared 76% of homicide offenses, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data. In other words, 26 out of 34 Williamsport homicides were cleared during the most recent reporting decade.

Williamsport's clearance rate is significantly better than the state's average of 65% for the same time period, according to Project: Cold Case.

The FBI cautions against comparing one law enforcement agency's clearance rate with another's. Numerous sociological factors contribute to crime activity and reporting: population density, employment rates, administrative policies, and community attitudes.

For example, neighboring Clinton County reports no unsolved homicide cases with at-large suspects. Lock Haven, Clinton County's seat, is one-third the size of Williamsport.

"I don’t think it would be fair to compare Lycoming County to Clinton County as it relates to unsolved cases," Mains said.

Is there such a thing as an "average" or expected number of cold cases?

"There is no average amount in my opinion. Solving a case has so many variables," Mains said.

Lycoming County unsolved homicides Dawn Miller , of Williamsport, last seen leaving the Bellefonte Academy Apartments on Oct. 24, 1992. Her body never was found. "This was my very first cold case! I also wrote book on this," Mains said.

, of Williamsport, last seen leaving the Bellefonte Academy Apartments on Oct. 24, 1992. Her body never was found. "This was my very first cold case! I also wrote book on this," Mains said. Edward Baluta, of Hazelton. Baluta's partial remains were found in Fairfield Township on Sept. 7, 1992.

of Hazelton. Baluta's partial remains were found in Fairfield Township on Sept. 7, 1992. Rodney Hager , of Jersey Shore. Hager was shot outside his home on Nices Hollow Road, Porter Township, on Nov. 10, 1994.

, of Jersey Shore. Hager was shot outside his home on Nices Hollow Road, Porter Township, on Nov. 10, 1994. Gail Matthews and Tamara Berkheiser, 5, found slain at their Center Street home on September 2, 1994. "I worked most of my career on and wrote two books on the case," Mains said.

5, found slain at their Center Street home on September 2, 1994. "I worked most of my career on and wrote two books on the case," Mains said. Joline Faye Witt, 10, of Muncy. Taken from her home in Muncy on July 27, 1997. "Her body was found weeks later in South Williamsport," Mains said.



"The rest of these were ongoing cases while I was at the DA office [or after leaving] so I didn’t have any involvement," Mains said. Randy Speck, 49, of Williamsport, shot outside of McNamee's Cafe on Jan. 4, 2008

49, of Williamsport, shot outside of Ty'Feak Gordon, 16, of Williamsport, shot in the 2300 block of Dove Court on Oct. 21, 2014

16, of Williamsport, shot in the 2300 block of Dove Court on Oct. 21, 2014 Haneef M. Young , 24, of Philadelphia, shot in the 300 block of Adams Street on Feb. 9, 2015

, 24, of Philadelphia, shot in the 300 block of Adams Street on Feb. 9, 2015 Basil Hall , 27, of Philadelphia, shot near the Pajama Factory complex on Jan. 9, 2016

, 27, of Philadelphia, shot near the Pajama Factory complex on Jan. 9, 2016 William Michael Blackwell , of Middletown, shot in the 200 block of Boyd Street on Feb. 30, 2016

, of Middletown, shot in the 200 block of Boyd Street on Feb. 30, 2016 Christopher T. Wilkins , 27, of Philadelphia, shot at 505 Park Ave on Aug. 30, 2016

, 27, of Philadelphia, shot at 505 Park Ave on Aug. 30, 2016 Ayliem Coleman , 16, of Williamsport, shot in the 900 block of Market Street on July 30, 2019

, 16, of Williamsport, shot in the 900 block of Market Street on July 30, 2019 Riley McDowell , 16, of Williamsport, shot in the 900 block of Louisa Street on Nov. 29, 2019

, 16, of Williamsport, shot in the 900 block of Louisa Street on Nov. 29, 2019 Amir Nobles , 27, of Philadelphia, shot in the 300 block of Bridge St. on April 6, 2020

, 27, of Philadelphia, shot in the 300 block of Bridge St. on April 6, 2020 Semaj Mozee, 18, of Philadelphia, shot in the 600 block of Campbell Street on Oct. 5, 2020

Solvability matrix

Some cold case investigators use a solvability matrix to score the presence of factors like fingerprint evidence, eyewitnesses, or recovered weapons.

Mains said other variables include the investigating officer's knowledge and passion and having enough probable cause for a judge to grant an arrest warrant.

"Then you need some luck because if all these things happen then the district attorneys still have to believe they can win at trial and sign off on it. It’s a long process as it should be when people’s lives are at stake," Mains said.

A 'crisis situation'

When murders go unsolved, it's a public safety risk because violent offenders are likely to repeat, former Pennsylvania State Trooper Tom McAndrew said in the U.S. Department of Justice article The Crisis of Cold Cases. Mounting unsolved caseloads drain resources and result in higher costs for agencies with limited budgets.

"Cold cases constitute a crisis situation, for all unsolved homicides potentially have offenders who have never been apprehended," McAndrew said.

The Lycoming County District Attorney's Office renewed focus last year on the 1994 cold case of Gail Matthews, 23, and her daughter Tamara Berkheiser, 5. The DA's office has physical evidence – bloodstained sheets, pillows, and the clothing of the decedents – that can be re-tested for DNA.

"There’s an obligation we have to the family to not stop till we reach a dead end, which we haven't," First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said of the Matthews/Berkheiser case. "This case isn’t an accident. Someone brutally murdered these people."

What types of cold cases tend to be reopened?

Cold cases are most likely to be reopened under the following circumstances in order of importance, according to research by the RAND Center on Quality Policing:

New witness information Availability of DNA to submit to databases New information from citizens or informants IAFIS-quality fingerprint evidence Availability of outstanding leads Murder weapon recovered Suspect identified Recovery of projectiles or casings to submit to databases Potential of obtaining additional witness information Case fits serial pattern Victim identified Evidence properly handled and stored Case file complete and retrievable Aggravating circumstances (innocence of victim, hate crime, heinousness of crime) Original investigator case notes available Queries from family members Original investigator available for interview Statute of limitations about to expire Media attention paid to case

Sometimes a detective's contribution to a cold case isn't solving it but rather helping to move the investigation forward.

"Sometimes it’s just being a fresh set of eyes to see something others have missed...that gives the detective a new lead," Mains said. "Ask any detective worth a shit and they will tell you all they want in an unsolved case is to have another lead to follow up on."

Historic Lycoming County cold cases Anthony Hoffman, of Nisbet, found dead near the Bastress Hotel on Memorial Day of 1933

Aaron "Tim" Day, found shot to death on the kitchen floor of his home in Cogan House Township on April 1, 1934

Lewis A. Nelson, of Plano, IL, found on a mountainside of the Montgomery Pike on June 18, 1938

Albert M. Lessick, found dead in his "two room shanty" at the foot of Rose Street on Dec. 2, 1947 "Wow - I never knew! Very fascinating," Mains said of these four historic cold cases. "I wish I knew of these back then I would have loved to investigated these." Source: Greevy, C. F. (1961). Hangings in Lycoming County. The Journal of the Lycoming Historical Society, II(3), 19–26. https://tabermuseum.org/application/files/4715/8571/0850/02.03_1961_Summer.pdf

NorthcentralPA.com News Director/Reporter Carrie Pauling contributed to this report.

