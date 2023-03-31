Lewisburg, Pa. — A bar patron who was upset with her wait time for an alcoholic beverage started knocking glass cups off the bar and threatening bartenders, police say.

Dominique Abril Rice, 33, of Binghamton, N.Y. was charged for the incident that occurred on Feb. 5 at the Town Tavern in Lewisburg.

Witnesses told police that Rice started swinging her arm aggressively and knocked glasses of beverages off the bar, according to Patrolman Caleb James Gehman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. A bartender there told police that Rice said she would "get her." The bartenders asked Rice to leave, but she refused. A man at the bar forcibly removed Rice and took her outside.

Four minutes later, Rice went back into the establishment, Gehman wrote in the affidavit. The man forcibly removed Rice a second time. Rice put up a fight and began punching and scratching the man in the head and face.

When police arrived, Rice was standing across the street with her friends and seemed visibly upset, Gehman said. Police took her into a patrol car to ask questions. Rice's behavior was erratic, as she yelled "just take me to jail." She was waving her arms, not listening to orders, and was waking selfies instead of speaking with Gehman, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained video from the Town Tavern, which corroborated witness accounts. Rice was charged with misdemeanors and summaries of disorderly conduct, harassment, and defiant trespass.

A preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe is scheduled for April 6.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.