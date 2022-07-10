Centre Hall, Pa. — An unknown suspect kicked in the front door of a home in Centre County and brandished a baseball bat as they proceeded to steal valuables, according to state police.
State police at Rockview say the burglary occurred the morning of July 3 at a residence on Front Street in Potter Township. The suspect stole a PlayStation 5 and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Shane Eichelberger at 814-355-7545.
