Centre Hall, Pa. — An unknown suspect kicked in the front door of a home in Centre County and brandished a baseball bat as they proceeded to steal valuables, according to state police.

State police at Rockview say the burglary occurred the morning of July 3 at a residence on Front Street in Potter Township. The suspect stole a PlayStation 5 and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Shane Eichelberger at 814-355-7545.

