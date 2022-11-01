Lewisburg, Pa. — A Bucknell University student allegedly used hidden cameras to record in a campus restroom for close to a year.

Matthew A. Nowell, 21, of White House Station, N.J., now faces up to 44 misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy after public safety officers recovered two cameras from the men's restroom. Nowell was arraigned today at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, who set bail at $100,000 unsecured.

The university was tipped off to Nowell's recordings when a Public Safety Officer received a call on Oct. 21 from the prosecutor's office in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Detective Bryan Hanley told Bucknell's Public Safety Officer, Colbey Russell, that they uncovered videos of men using urinals in a public restroom while they were investigating Nowell for child pornography, Russell wrote in the affidavit.

Nowell, a senior at Bucknell, was a manager at the Uptown student-run club on campus. Uptown allows students to responsibly plan and run their own events, according to the club's webpage.

Russell and Officer Julie Ranck searched the restrooms at Uptown in Swartz Hall and found two cameras hidden in ceiling ducts above two urinals.

When Nowell arrived that evening at Uptown, the officers informed him about the investigation into the urinal videos. Nowell admitted to recording two urinals in the restroom with hidden cameras, Russell said. Nowell reportedly told the officers he installed the cameras a year ago.

Nowell also told the officers that he came to Uptown on a weekly basis to remove the SD cards from the cameras so he could download the videos onto his personal computer. Nowell then showed Russell the video files on his computer of men using the urinals.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Bucknell President John Bravman sent an email to the students, faculty, and staff about the incident. In the email, Bravman said "the suspect was immediately arrested and is no longer permitted on campus. Initial forensics indicate that no video files were shared with third parties or any other individuals." Bravman said university officials believe the video equipment had been in place since January 2021.

Charges were filed on Oct. 21, but the announcement to the campus community was made today "because of the scope and complexity of the investigation," Bravman said in the email.

Bravman said anyone who thinks they could have been recorded in the Uptown's men's bathroom may call a special hotline at 570-777-2222. Individuals who were identified in the video footage will be contacted by the university's Public Safety. Bravman added that counseling services also are available for students, faculty, and staff.

Public Safety has inspected all public campus bathrooms to locate any additional hidden devices, and none were found, Bravman said in the email. "Routine inspection of public campus restrooms for hidden devices will continue."

"The safety and security of our campus is of the utmost importance," Bravman said. "I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the suspect and emphasize that Bucknell is fully committed to protecting the privacy and well-being of our community."

