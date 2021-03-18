Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg University Police said a man was charged with two felonies after a gun was discovered inside a dorm room on campus.

Officer John Lennon said on Feb. 15, Antonio Quahdeir Neal, 20, of Philadelphia, allegedly brought a loaded Glock 33 .357 into the Jessica Kozloff apartments located on the campus of Bloomsburg University.

Officers said they discovered the weapon after a caller reported the smell of marijuana outside room 211. Lennon said as they approached the room the odor was stronger.

According to the report officers were greeted at the door by a resident. Inside they discovered two juveniles and the weapon.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and interviewed, according to the report.

Officers said one of the juveniles said the weapon belonged to Neal.

According to the report, officers interviewed several students about the incident, who allegedly told them Neal had the weapon in the room.

Officers discovered a hollow-point bullet in the chamber, and a magazine containing five hollow-point bullets. The weapon, the report said, had its internal and external serial numbers altered down to bare metal.

Neal was charged with two second-degree felonies of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm with manufacturer numbers altered. Neal was also charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of firearm not to be carried without a license.

No bail was listed for Neal at the time of this story.