State College, Pa. – A University Park man was charged with criminal trespass after allegedly entering several apartments in State College. Police identified him by a cell phone left behind at the scene.

Aaron D. Burkhart, 20, allegedly broke into several apartments at a complex at 221 South Barnard St. shortly after midnight on Aug. 29.

Surveillance video showed Burkhart entering several apartments and taking shoes that were sitting in a box outside of a first-floor apartment, according to an affidavit written by Officer Brian Lenig of State College Police.

Burkhart then entered the first-floor apartment and went into the bedroom, where the victim was in bed. He stood next to the bed and said, “someone is behind you,” Lenig wrote. The victim was startled, and Burkhart reportedly slammed the bedroom door when he left.

The victim’s roommate heard Burkhart slam the bedroom door and came into the living room where he found Burkhart standing there holding a shoe box, Lenig wrote. Burkhart reportedly threw the shoe box to the ground and left.

Police said Burkhart was observed on video entering several more apartments by running toward the door and using his shoulder to force his way in. One of the victims was home and pushed Burkhart out the door, Lenig said.

Burkhart finally left the scene at 1:37 a.m., according to Lenig. He was later identified by his cell phone, which he left at the scene. In an interview with police on Oct. 9, Lenig said Burkhart admitted to breaking into the apartments and taking the shoes.

Burkhart was charged with a felony of criminal trespass – breaking into a structure, and misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief. He was arraigned at the office of District Judge Steven Frederic Lachman.

Docket Sheet Burkhart