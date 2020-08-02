A 52-year-old Unityville woman recently pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine, Lycoming County Court records indicate.

Pamela Hamilton, of the 2300 block of Route 239 Highway, entered a guilty plea to one ungraded misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance on July 23.

President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Hamilton to 12 months probation and 50 hours of community service. She must serve the probation sentence in this case consecutively to a current supervision sentence, court records indicate.

Hamilton already was on probation for a retail theft crime earlier this year.

She pleaded guilty to one count of felony retail theft on April 7 and was sentenced by Judge Marc F. Lovecchio to 30 days to six months in county jail, and two years of consecutive probation.

That theft involved merchandise from Cole's Hardware, 130 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy. It was Hamilton's fifth shoplifting arrest, the Muncy Luminary reported.