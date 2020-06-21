A 24-year-old New Columbia woman is suspected of lying about her criminal history in attempt to purchase a rifle from a gun shop in Muncy Creek Township, PSP at Montoursville reported.

Priscilla L. Hostetter, 25, was convicted of first degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and sentenced to 15 months of probation in 2014. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

In charges filed June 10, Trooper Brian Siebert stated that Hostetter made false statements on a Firearms Transaction Record. Hostetter reportedly was trying to purchase a Savage Mark II SN .22 Long Rifle from R& J Welch LLC Firearms in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.

Hostetter was identified as a person not to possess by the Pennsylvania Instant Check System after she was asked to provide her driver's license at the gun shop around 3:07 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2020.

Hostetter allegedly wrote "no" when asked if she'd ever been convicted of a crime for which a judge could have imprisoned her for more than a year, even if she received a shorter probation sentence.

Her 2014 theft conviction was a first degree misdemeanor punishable by a maximum term of five years' incarceration.

She pleaded guilty to the first degree misdemeanor charge before Lycoming County Judge Dudley N. Anderson on March 31, 2014. Anderson sentenced her to a shorter, 15-month probation sentence, court records show.

Charges against Hostetter were filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Priscilla Hostetter was charged with one count of third degree felony sale or transfer of firearms and one count of third degree misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities.

Kemp set her bail at $35,000 unsecured.

She's scheduled for a formal arraignment before Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on July 6.

