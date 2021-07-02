Lewisburg, Pa. – A woman in Union County received a felony retail theft charge for allegedly under ringing items at the Walmart self-checkout on 15 occasions between March 5 and May 27.

The felony charge was filed against Wendy K. Kranz, 49, of New Berlin at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Kranz had taken a total of $300 of merchandise from the Lewisburg Walmart store during the 2 ½ month period, according to the arrest affidavit. The incidents were captured on the store’s video surveillance.

The charge is a felony of the third degree because this is Kranz’s fifth retail theft, police wrote in the affidavit.

Her preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at Rowe’s office.

Docket Sheet