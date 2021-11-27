Mifflinburg, Pa. – A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 30 for a Union County woman accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances with an infant in the vehicle.

Angela S. Renner, 49, of Mifflinburg, was pulled over by state police the afternoon of Aug. 30 on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township. Trooper Tyler Arbogast of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton had pulled Renner over due to a suspended driver’s license, according to the arrest affidavit.

Arbogast noted that when he made contact with Renner, there was a smell of burnt marijuana emanating from the vehicle. He also noticed an infant in the back seat. Renner’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy, Arbogast wrote in the affidavit.

Renner told Arbogast she was dropping off her friend, who was in the passenger seat. When asked if she smoked marijuana, Renner told Arbogast that she does but she had not smoked for a few days. Arbogast then asked Renner’s passenger to exit the vehicle and to speak to him. The passenger told Arbogast that she and Renner had smoked marijuana half an hour earlier, according to the affidavit.

When Arbogast went back to question Renner again, she reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle a half hour prior. The infant was in the back seat while the women smoked, Arbogast wrote.

Renner consented to a search of the vehicle and Arbogast found a smoking pipe with burnt marijuana residue and a small plastic bag of marijuana. A silver CBD oil vape pen was found along the front driver’s side door, Arbogast wrote.

Renner was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for a blood draw. A lab report indicated Renner had THC in her system at the time, as well as methamphetamine.

Renner was charged with misdemeanors of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of children, and related summary offenses. Her preliminary hearing will be before District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg.

