Mifflinburg, Pa. – A Union County woman is in jail for allegedly raping a minor who was under the age of 16 at the time, according to court records.

Jacquelyn N. Baker, 33, of Mifflinburg, faces felony charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16 years of age, rape forcible compulsion, and statutory sexual assault.

The incident occurred in November of 2018, according to the affidavit written by Detective Mark Bailey of Mifflinburg Borough Police Department.

Baker is accused in the affidavit of fondling a male minor and forcing him to have sexual intercourse. Bailey wrote in the complaint that the child attempted to push Baker off but she slapped him.

According to the affidavit, Baker afterward told the minor, “You better keep your (expletive) mouth shut, or you will pay."

Police found out about the sexual assault on August 24, 2020 after Union County Children and Youth contacted them.

The minor was interviewed on August 27 by an investigator. He said that the woman forced herself upon him in late fall of 2018, Bailey wrote.

Baker was interviewed several days later by Bailey, but “she adamantly denied” having sexual intercourse with the minor, according to the affidavit.

When asked to submit to a polygraph examination, Baker directed Bailey to contact her attorney and terminated the interview.

Police also interviewed the minor's girlfriend, who said he mentioned the alleged sexual abuse at least twice, according to the affidavit. The girlfriend said she told her sister about the alleged rape incident.

Charges against Baker were filed on Sept. 30 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

She was arraigned and is in Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Baker's case was waived for court. Her formal arraignment is set for October 26 in front of Union County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Hudock.

