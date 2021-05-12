New Columbia, Pa. – A Union County mother was charged with child endangerment after her toddler was taken to the hospital for accidentally ingesting THC.

The misdemeanor charge of child endangerment was filed last month against Cassie N. Beers, 27, of New Columbia, at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch following an investigation.

Beers reportedly told Pennsylvania State Police at Milton that she had ingested a “home-made THC infused Nerd’s rope” on Nov. 17, according to the arrest affidavit.

After eating the candy, Beers left the room for a short time and when she returned, she found her 2-year-old daughter holding the wrapper the candy came in. Within one hour, the girl became “lethargic and seemingly unresponsive,” wrote Trooper James Nestico in the affidavit.

During her interview, Beers told Nestico that the Nerd’s rope was “pretty strong” and that she felt under the influence after eating it.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where staff observed her to be in an altered mental state with poorly reactive pupils, lack of eye movements and was difficult to arouse, Nestico wrote.

A drug test returned a positive result for THC. She stayed in pediatric intensive care for two days.

Union County Children and Youth Services were called to investigate, as well as state police.

Beers’ case was waived for court. She will appear at Union County Court of Common Pleas for formal arraignment on July 26.

