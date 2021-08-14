Lewisburg, Pa. – A preliminary hearing is set for Monday for a woman accused of poisoning her husband in Union County and fraudulently taking thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.

Myrle E. Miller, 76, of Winfield, is accused by state police of administering a lethal dose of Verapamil from her own prescription to her husband of seven years, John W. Nichols.

The medication caused Nichols’ heart to fail, and he died on April 14, 2018, at the home the couple shared on Lamey Road in Millmont. He was 77 at the time, according to court documents.

Verapamil, which is used to treat high blood pressure, had a negative effect on Nichols’ heart disease. A forensic pathologist testified that any amount would have been lethal for Nichols’ health condition, according to a 49-page state grand jury report.

The grand jury report was sealed until May 21 when first-degree murder, felony insurance fraud theft, and perjury charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Although Miller testified in front of the state grand jury, they deemed her testimony to be “not credible or worthy of belief” and recommended charges be filed.

Miller was arraigned on May 27 by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and has been held without bail at Union County Jail.

The grand jury concluded that Nichols’ death “came on the heels of years of fraud and theft perpetuated by Miller who systematically drained his bank accounts and had others impersonate him for the purpose of obtaining loans in his name.

“The tipping point came on April 5, 2018. On that day, the lead investigator from the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited Mr. Nichols at his home, and he agreed to permit an investigation into his finances. At that point, Miller realized that her deception was finally going to be exposed,” according to the grand jury report.

Investigators determined that Miller had conducted Google searches on April 11, 2018, that included the terms “marriage laws in PA,” “divorce lawyers in PA,” and “dividing assets in divorce.” In the following days, Miller, who is a certified nursing assistant, also conducted online queries for the medications Flexeril, Donopezil, Ativan, and Verapamil.

Pharmacy records show Miller picked up a 90-day supply for Verapamil on Feb.1, 2018, and signed for another bottle of the medication on April 12, 2018, just 71 days into her supply, according to the grand jury report.

Miller seemed surprisingly calm on April 14, 2018, when Nichols’ family came to the home after learning of his death, the report stated. She seemed overly concerned about finding Nichols’ will and power of attorney documents, and told her son she “didn’t want anybody else or his (Mr. Nichols’) kids getting their hands on them,” according to the report. Miller was made sole benefactor on Nichols’ will in 2015.

Hours before Nichols’ death, Miller corresponded with another man via Facebook Messenger and wrote to him, “Alex I am in love with you,” according to the report. She had been engaging in online exchanges with other men for months prior to Nichols’ death, professing her love to them and sending them money.

Investigators found that Miller had retained complete control of Nichols’ finances during their marriage and fraudulently made herself sole benefactor on two of his three life insurance policies, according to the report. She also had taken out a $19,000 loan in Nichols’ name and depleted $170,000 from a bank account and $87,000 from another.

Since Nichols’ death, Miller has married her fourth husband. Miller’s past marriages have been troubled – her first husband, Ronald Rovenolt Sr., was hospitalized in 1986 for acute arsenic poisoning.

Two years later, Miller was charged for allegedly attempting to kill Rovenolt with two ant-killer laced drinks. The jury acquitted Miller of the charges after she told the court that Rovenolt had poisoned himself by being careless with spraying chemicals that he had in the garage. Miller had testified in court that she wanted a divorce form Rovenolt in 1986, but he refused to sign papers. Rovenolt filed for divorce shortly after the poisoning. The divorce was finalized in 1990.

Not long after her first divorce, Miller married Jack Plotts of Milton whom she described as the “love of my life” during her testimony to the state grand jury. The couple bought a home in Millmont but when he died of cancer in 2011, she was left destitute and couldn’t pay the mortgage. Miller married Nichols, who was her neighbor at the time, in 2012 just months after Plotts died.

Miller’s past also includes a criminal record for writing bad checks, according to the report. Between 1977 and 1988, Miller had 10 summary bad check convictions. Court records show that Miller (Myrle Plotts at the time) was placed on five years’ probation in 2001 for a misdemeanor bad check charge.

Coincidentally, Miller also is linked to the case of the disappearance of 3-year-old Cory Edkin in New Columbia. She is Edkin’s grandmother.

Miller’s daughter told police her son was asleep when she left the home at 12:10 a.m. Oct. 12, 1986, to pick up pizza at a convenience store in Milton.

When Edkin’s mother returned, her son was gone. Alberta Sones, who also lived at the home, claimed she was awake while the mother was gone and did not hear anything.

Miller is not implicated in Edkin’s disappearance.

Miller's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16 in front of Mensch. She is being represented by Union County Public Defender Brian W. Ulmer.

