Mifflinburg, Pa. – A "dognapping" case in Mifflinburg is headed to Union County Court.

Mary L. Sim, 61, of Mifflinburg, is accused of entering a residence in the borough and stealing an elderly victim’s dog on Jan. 6, according to a police report.

Police were tipped off when the victim’s daughter told them she was waiting in a parent drop-off line that morning at Mifflinburg Area Middle School. She reported seeing a woman enter her mother’s house on East Market Street, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman allegedly entered the residence through an unlocked door and came outside with a pet carrier containing the dachshund, according to authorities. The woman, later identified as Sim, then allegedly placed the pet carrier in her white SUV which had a plate on the front that said, “Dogs make me happy.”

The victim’s daughter told police that her mother had recently moved into an assisted living facility. She was in the process of attempting to find a foster or re-home the dog, but she had not given anyone permission to take the animal, according to the affidavit written by Officer Jackson Stroup of Mifflinburg Police Department.

The victim’s daughter had been corresponding with a woman known to her as “Mary Lou” through text messages after she reached out to a dog rescue. Though the victim’s daughter received a surrender form, she had not filled it out nor had she agreed to turn over the dog to anyone, Stroup wrote.

When police reached Sim several days later, she denied taking the dog. Sim told police she had stopped at a nearby gas station on her way home from work and had driven down East Market Street but did not stop.

Police pulled surveillance video from the middle school near the victim’s home and saw Sim parking her SUV there early the morning of Jan. 6 and entering the residence, Stroup wrote.

Police also were able to pull surveillance video from the gas station, which placed Sim in the vicinity early the morning of Jan. 6.

Felony burglary, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch. At her preliminary hearing, the case was held for court. A formal arraignment in front of Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley is set for April 25.



