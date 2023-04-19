Lewisburg, Pa. – The homicide case against defendant Myrle Evelyn Miller is a "simple case" which involves "greed, lies, and coldness of heart," according to a prosecutor from the state attorney general's office.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck led the opening statements for the prosecution Tuesday on the first day of the Union County trial against Miller, age 77.

Miller is charged with first-degree murder for poisoning her husband John W. Nichols, who died on April 14, 2018.

Miller, who married Nichols in December 2012, is also accused of draining his finances their six years together. Miller allegedly forged checks and fraudulently opened two loans against Nichols' life insurance policy, bilking him of thousands of dollars.

The jury listened as Buck described Nichols, who was 77 at the time of his death, as a man who wanted to lead a simple life during his retirement.

The financial crimes allegedly started in 2013 when Miller began forging Nichols' signature on checks, written out to both herself and to cash. Buck said the first significant date in the case was in late 2013 when Miller wrote a check out for $1,500 to a bankruptcy attorney.

By 2014, Miller had filed a petition for bankruptcy using her former name of Myrle Plotts. In the petition, Miller identified herself as widowed and said she paid $1,500 per month to a "landlord" to stay at 459 Lamey Road in Millmont - the home that she actually shared with Nichols, Buck said. That "landlord" was identified as a debtor and "friend" in the bankruptcy petition, not as Miller's husband.

For the next several years, Miller allegedly wrote hundreds of forged checks from Nichols' bank accounts. Nichols was not aware, as he let Miller handle all the couple's financial matters. Miller also set up a power of attorney for Nichols in 2015, which he agreed to sign.

"She can't manage money. She goes through it like water, " Buck said, noting that Miller did not make large purchases but rather gave money away to her children and friends. Miller, a former nurse, also had social security and a pension, Buck said. "But that wasn't enough. For her lifestyle, she needed to steal," Buck said.

Nichols, who had inherited money when his former wife died in 2000, had three life insurance policies. Only one of those policies had Miller as the beneficiary. The other two listed Nichols' children as beneficiaries. Through forging notes to the insurance company, Miller changed the other two policies to reflect her as beneficiary, Buck said.

She also obtained two loans from the insurance policies, totaling $27,000. Miller lied to the insurance company to obtain the loans, saying Nichols was sick with cancer and needed money for treatment. Miller used others to call the insurance company to pretend they were Nichols. "All that money was gone by September 2017," Buck said.

Around that time, Miller started the narrative that Nichols had dementia. In August 2017, Nichols was prescribed medication for dementia. That medication was not filled again until April 2018, Buck said.

By 2018, Miller started talking to other men online. In March 2018, she wrote to a man on Facebook named "Patrick" and told him she loved him. Miller later denied this, Buck said. Miller was warned that "Patrick" was a scammer and wanted money, but she insisted he was real and he lived in Ohio. Miller wanted to move to Ohio to be with him. Hours before Nichols died, Miller engaged in an online conversation with another man and told him in bold letters, "I'm in love with you," Buck said.

Her abuse of finances was exposed on April 5, 2018, which Buck called a "pivotal day."

The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging received a tip that Nichols was being financially exploited. "That's when her cold heart became wicked and that led to the murder of John Nichols," Buck said.

Julia Williard, a protective services investigator with the agency, testified that she visited Nichols at their Millmont home. Though Nichols told her he believed he had more than $200,000 in his bank accounts, an audit reflected the accounts had negative balances.

Williard testified that Nichols told her Miller got the mail so he didn't see the bank statements. Miller gave Nichols the impression the statements cost a monthly fee, which Williard told him was not true.

Nichols signed a paper for Williard to begin an investigation. Miller later called Williard's office in an attempt to stop the investigation. Nichols eventually called the office to request Williard end the investigation. Williard testified that she could hear Miller whispering instructions to Nichols in the background, including "tell her I manage your money."

"She was about to be exposed," Buck said. "The only way out in her mind was murder."

Several days later, Nichols was dead. Prosecutors say Miller gave Nichols a lethal dose of Verapamil, which was a blood pressure medication prescribed to her. Several other medications also were found in Nichols' system at the time of the autopsy, Buck said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. that night, Miller called 911 to say her husband had a heart attack. When police and EMS arrived, several family members were at the home. Miller and her daughter Debbie Mowery seemed only to be concerned about finding Nichols' will and power of attorney, Buck said.

The defense

Miller's attorney, Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer, told the jury that his client was not guilty of murder. Miller and Nichols were a married couple who shared financial accounts. Nichols gave her permission to manage the money, Ulmer added.

"These aren't the actions of someone who's trying to hide things from her husband," Ulmer said. Miller did not take expensive trips or buy big ticket items, but rather spent the couple's money on everyday finances, he said.

Ulmer also pointed out that Nichols was prescribed dementia medication by a medical professional. "This isn't something made up by Myrle Miller," Ulmer said. "This is something a doctor prescribed."

Miller's past

This is not Miller's first time in court. In 1988, she was acquitted by a jury in Montour County of criminal attempted homicide of her first husband. Miller, whose name at the time was Myrle Rovenolt, had been accused of putting poison in her husband's drinks.

Miller also is the grandmother of 2-year-old Corey Edkin, who went missing from his home in Union County in 1986. Miller's daughter, Debbie Mowery, is Edkin's mother.

The trial is expected to last nine days, with testimony from family, emergency responders at the scene, and state police. The charges against Miller were filed in May 2021 after a state grand jury investigation. Those charges include insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery, and perjury.

Senior Judge Edward D. Reibman of Lehigh County is hearing the case.

