New Columbia, Pa. – A Union County man was jailed Monday on felony rape, and sexual assault charges.

Ky A. Getz, 25, of New Columbia, was remanded to Union County Jail on $50,000 monetary bail, following his arraignment by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, who was the judge-on-call.

Pennsylvania State Police in Milton were called to Evangelical Community Hospital the afternoon of Aug. 8 to speak with a victim for a reported rape.

Trooper Tony Croak interviewed the victim, who reportedly named Getz as the accused, and provided the location of the incident in White Deer Township.  

After speaking with Getz, police charged him with a first-degree felony of rape of an unconscious person, and second-degree felonies of sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Getz’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 24 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

