New Columbia, Pa. — Police charged a Union County man with rape of a child after he confessed to sexually assaulting the juvenile an unknown number of times over a span of 13 years.

Police were sent on Aug. 12 to Walter Lee Tyson Jr.'s residence in White Deer Township for a welfare check. Tyson had been depressed and told police that he sexually assaulted a minor.

State police at Milton say they investigated and found that Tyson sexually assaulted the minor an unknown number of times between 2009 and 2022. The minor was between 4 and 5 years of age when the sexual assaults began.

A felony rape of a child charge, incest, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and related misdemeanor charges were filed. Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch set bail at $35,000. Tyson was taken to Union County Prison.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.