New Columbia, Pa. — Police charged a Union County man with rape of a child after he confessed to sexually assaulting the juvenile an unknown number of times over a span of 13 years. 

Police were sent on Aug. 12 to Walter Lee Tyson Jr.'s residence in White Deer Township for a welfare check. Tyson had been depressed and told police that he sexually assaulted a minor. 

State police at Milton say they investigated and found that Tyson sexually assaulted the minor an unknown number of times between 2009 and 2022. The minor was between 4 and 5 years of age when the sexual assaults began. 

A felony rape of a child charge, incest, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and related misdemeanor charges were filed. Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch set bail at $35,000. Tyson was taken to Union County Prison. 

Docket Sheet

