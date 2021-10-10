White Deer, Pa. – A man who was charged with animal cruelty last week in Union County also was charged for allegedly attempting to strangle and assault a woman.

Daniel H. Moll, 50, of Mifflinburg, got into a verbal argument with a woman at a White Deer Township residence the evening of Sept. 12. That quickly turned physical as Moll allegedly attempted to strangle the woman, punched her in the head and face, and then dragged her to his vehicle where he drove her to a field, according to the arrest affidavit.

While at the field, Moll continued to assault the woman by punching her in the ribs, arms, and head. Moll also slammed her head into the side of the car window, wrote Trooper Matthew Lada, who took the victim’s report. Moll grabbed a fistful of her hair in order to keep the woman under his control. The woman attempted to get away several times, but Moll assaulted her each time, Lada wrote.

After leaving the field, Moll began driving around again with the woman still in the vehicle. At one point, the woman was able to get out of the car and started running. The woman ran up to someone in their front yard and Moll then fled the scene, Lada wrote.

State police filed felony strangulation and kidnapping charges against Moll and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Several days later, it was reported that Moll had left his vehicle parked on Sept. 13 on Commerce Park Drive in White Deer Township with three dogs left inside. The dogs did not have water and were left there for a period of four to five hours on a day that the temperature was in the high- to mid-70s, according to the arrest affidavit. The Italian Mastiff dog was later found dead.

When state police interviewed Moll, he told them he parked the car under a shady tree and locked the door with the windows up and dogs inside. Moll’s friend then picked him up and he intended to come back within an hour to retrieve the dogs, but they didn’t get back until several hours later.

The two other dogs, a Pitbull and Chihuahua, were dehydrated but recovered, according to the affidavit.

Moll was remanded to Union County Jail on the strangulation charges and bail was set at $100,000 monetary. The felony animal cruelty charges were filed later, on Sept. 30, and bail was set at $25,000 monetary.

Moll has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 23 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

