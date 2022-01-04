Lewisburg, Pa. – A Union County man was charged for failing to register his address as per requirements for Megan’s Law.

Roger D. Geiger Jr., 48, had his last known address listed as 1400 Sunrise Road in Lewisburg, according to court documents. Geiger is required to check in with state police periodically to update his information as needed. Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said Geiger moved to 15 Barb Lane in Lewisburg sometime after Oct. 30, 2021, and failed to notify them, according to the arrest affidavit.

Geiger told police he began staying with his wife at the Barb Lane property shortly after they married on Oct. 30 and that he was renovating the Sunrise Road residence due to a bug infestation, according to the affidavit.

Geiger also was charged in 2014 for failing to comply with Megan’s Law Requirements which he pleaded guilty to. Geiger has been registered on Megan’s Law since 1997 for an aggravated assault case, according to the affidavit.

Geiger was charged with two first-degree felonies of failing to verify address and failing to provide accurate registration information. District Judge Jeffrey Mensch set bail at $50,000 unsecured.

