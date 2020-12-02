Mifflinburg, Pa. – Thanksgiving morning was not a calm one at a residence in West Buffalo Township, Union County, when police responded to a report of a man threatening to burn his mother’s house down.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton ended up tasing the arrestee, Victor Medina, 35, of Mifflinburg, in order to take him into custody.

Police were called to the home at Lindsey Lane shortly after 4 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police spoke to the victim, who told them Medina had threatened to burn the home down and “asked her if she could smell the gas,” according to Trooper Dustin Spangler.

When police arrived, they used a public announcement system to ask Medina to exit the residence. Medina exited, but when troopers approached him he told them he had a knife on him.

Police asked Medina to place his hands on top of his head. Instead, Medina ran back into the residence, according to Trooper Spangler. The troopers then used a taser to subdue Medina and take him into custody.

Medina was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in front of District Judge John W. Reed in Selinsgrove. Bail was set at $75,000 and Medina and was remanded to Union County Jail.

Medina’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at Reed’s office.

Trooper Spangler is investigating. Mifflinburg Police Department assisted at the scene.

