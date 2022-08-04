Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man was charged for incorrectly answering questions on a firearms background check when he attempted to purchase a rifle on June 14.

Richard G. Hassenplug, 44, now faces felony charges for the transaction that occurred on June 14 at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

According to Trooper Jeffrey Tice of state police at Selinsgrove, Hassenplug checked “no” on the form in response to a question asking if he had been previously convicted in court for a felony. Hassenplug’s criminal record from New Jersey shows that he was arrested in 2003 by Patterson Police Department for heroin possession.

Tice wrote in the affidavit that Hassenplug was convicted of the charges in October 2003 and served 66 days in prison, as well as two years of probation.

Hassenplug also checked “no” to a question asking if he had ever been committed to a mental institution. Police found through health records that Hassenplug was committed to a mental health facility for a short time in October 2013, Tice wrote.

Hassenplug was arraigned on Aug. 1 on a felony of making a false statement on transfer of firearm and misdemeanor statement under penalty. Selinsgrove District Judge John H. Reed set bail at $10,000 monetary.

