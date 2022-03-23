Mifflinburg, Pa. – A Union County man received felony charges for failing to register information under Megan’s Law requirements.

Brian Gemberling, 58, of Mifflinburg, failed to provide state police with registration information for his vehicle and a fishing boat, according to the arrest affidavit. PSP Milton received a tip in December that Gemberling possessed these items but had not reported them.

Gemberling is listed on the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law website as a tier 3 offender and must report updates every three months at the PSP Milton barracks.

When he arrived at the barracks on Jan. 3 for his update, he provided the registration information for the vehicle. Trooper Jessica Naschke wrote in the affidavit that Gemberling also confirmed that he had the vehicle during his last check-in. Gemberling failed to provide the information during that previous check-in.

PSP also discovered that Gemberling had failed to provide his cell phone number and information on a Facebook account. Police also confirmed Gemberling possesses a boat which he failed to report.

Gemberling's Megan's Law status stems from a 2020 incident in which he was charged with indecent assault against a minor under age 13.

Felony charges of failure to provide accurate registration info and failure to verify address/be photographed were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.

