Lewisburg, Pa. – A Union County man was charged with 28 felony counts for allegedly uploading child pornography videos on his cell phone.

Skyler M. Feaster, 25, of Lewisburg, will have his preliminary hearing on child pornography charges on Tuesday, May 17.

State police received a tip from the KIK messenger app in December that they had had flagged 27 downloads as having sexual content involving children. Snapchat also flagged a download of similar content and sent to police.

Upon obtaining a search warrant, police traced the IP address to Feaster and was able to determine he had uploaded the child pornography content to his cell phone, according to Trooper James Ballantyne of PSP Milton.

Feaster was arraigned on May 3 and Mensch set his bail at $125,000 monetary at 10%. He was remanded to Union County Prison.

Docket Sheet

