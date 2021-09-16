West Milton, Pa. – A Lewisburg man was charged for allegedly chasing a family on Route 15 and throwing a water bottle at their vehicle.

Michael D. Harold, 42, began following the victim’s vehicle on June 2, which had two children inside, on Route 15 in Kelly Township, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim was traveling north toward West Milton when he spotted Harold traveling south.

Harold then made a U-turn at Hafer Road and sped up to catch up to the victim’s vehicle. Harold’s ex-girlfriend also was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Paul Materne of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Harold went into the left passing lane and began swerving toward the victim’s vehicle as he attempted to stay beside them. Once both vehicles reached West Milton area on Route 15, Harold rolled down his window, yelled at the victims and threw what appeared to be a full water bottle at them, Materne wrote. The water bottle struck the victim’s driver side window, scaring all of the occupants.

Harold continued to follow the victims on Route 15 north out to Allenwood, where he made a U-turn at a business and stopped pursuing them.

The driver who was the victim reportedly told police that Harold had been sending messages to him and his girlfriend (Harold’s ex-girlfriend) for several months. Harold also had been calling the victims and following them, Materne wrote.

Harold was charged with misdemeanors of propelling a missile onto an occupied vehicle, stalking, recklessly endangering another person, and summaries of harassment.

Harold’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 19 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

Docket Sheet