Mifflinburg, Pa. – A Union County man was charged for allegedly punching a female victim and breaking a window in a vehicle he was riding in during an argument.

Sean W. Leitzel, 28, of Mifflinburg, was riding along Route 45 in Buffalo Township with the victim when they reportedly got into a verbal altercation sometime between March 24 and 25, according to a report from PSP Milton. The argument turned physical and Leitzel allegedly hit the victim in her face and then broke the front window of her vehicle.

The victim reported the incident to state police. Charges are being filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.



