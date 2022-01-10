White Deer, Pa. – A man in Union County was charged for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a 4-month-old child.

Shannon Parrish III, 35, got into a physical altercation shortly after 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3 with a woman at a White Deer residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Parrish threw a glass object at the woman that shattered around the child, according to the police report. He then placed the woman in a choke hold which prevented her from breathing.

Police responded to the scene and took Parrish into custody. Police also applied for a search warrant for the residence and found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, packaging material for drugs, and other drug related items, according to state police.

Parrish was charged with felonies of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanors of simple assault, terroristic threats, and summary harassment. Additionally, charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and drug possession charges were filed against Parrish.

Parrish was arraigned at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch who set bail at $45,000 monetary. Parrish remains in Union County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 18 at Mensch’s office.

