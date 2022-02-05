Lewisburg, Pa. – A man who was previously charged for allegedly strangling a woman in Union County has been charged again, just six months after the previous offense.

Kurtis M. Sampsell, 27, of Lewisburg, is accused of strangling a woman during an argument on Dec. 8, 2021. The victim went to police two days later and told them the argument was over money, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim had given Sampsell $400, but he reportedly asked for more. When the victim refused to give Sampsell more money, an argument allegedly ensued.

Sampsell threatened the victim with a small brown pocketknife and stated, “I think I should use this on you,” according to the affidavit written by Trooper Levi Eck of PSP Milton.

Sampsell allegedly put the victim in a headlock, causing her to cease breathing and nearly black out, Eck wrote.

Sampsell was charged on Jan. 27 with misdemeanors of strangulation, simple assault, and summary harassment through the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

Previously, Sampsell was charged for allegedly strangling a woman in West Milton on July 16, 2021. For that incident, Sampsell received a felony strangulation charge. That case was waived for court.

A preliminary hearing for the most recent case is scheduled for March 1 at Mensch’s office.

Docket Sheet