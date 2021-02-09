New Columbia, Pa. – A man who was wanted in Lycoming County for fleeing from police was caught Friday in Union County when he once again tried to flee from police during a traffic stop.

Justin Kennedy, 44, of White Deer, was taken into custody after Pennsylvania State Police at Milton pulled over a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. at Old Route 15 and Highland Avenue in White Deer Township.

According to state police, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2001 black Chevrolet Monte Carlo in which Kennedy was a passenger. Kennedy fled from the vehicle on foot and resisted efforts to be taken into custody.

After a brief foot pursuit and struggle, Kennedy was apprehended and taken into custody, according to state police.

State police said Kennedy had an active warrant out of Lycoming County for fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Kennedy was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and flight to avoid apprehension. He was arraigned Friday in front of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg.