Lewisburg, Pa. – A teacher noticed a bruise on a child’s face and that led to charges for a Union County parent.

Spencer Hackenberg, 30, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and related misdemeanors after Union County Children and Youth (CYS) investigated last month.

A charter school teacher noticed on Nov. 30 that when the child went on camera for class, he had a bruise on the left side of his face, according to the arrest affidavit. When school staff inquired about the bruise, the child allegedly told them his father hit him but asked them not to tell CYS because if they visited his home again the father would “burn the house down,” according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Thomas Snyder.

When police went to the home later that day to do a welfare check on the child, Hackenberg told them the child got the bruises from getting hit with a Lincoln Log toy. He also told police, “they were from ‘playing karate’ after watching the Karate Kid movies,” Snyder wrote in the affidavit. Hackenberg also told police that the child didn’t want to look at the bruise so he put makeup on.

Snyder and the family’s CYS caseworker interviewed the child alone, on the back porch. Snyder observed that there was makeup on the bruise. The child reportedly admitted that his father had hit him. Hackenberg was then taken into custody.

Police learned from the child a short time later that Hackenberg got mad at the child for moving his brother’s computer and held a knife, blade extended, to his throat which caused marks to his collar bone, according to the affidavit.

District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe arraigned Hackenberg and set bail at $100,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.

Docket Sheet