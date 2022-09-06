New Berlin, Pa. — A Union County man accused of strangling a woman is now in prison, facing felony charges for the alleged assault.

Donald E. Boyer, 56, of New Berlin, got into an argument on Aug. 11 with a woman who confronted him about his suspected cheating, police say. As the accuser got into her car to leave the home, Boyer reportedly grabbed her and threw her to the ground, according to Trooper Kyle Drick of Milton State Police. Boyer placed his legs around the woman's neck, cutting off the blood flow, Drick wrote in the criminal complaint. The accuser told police she thought she was going to pass out.

Boyer then took the woman's phone and fled in her vehicle. Police put a warrant out for Boyer's arrest. He was found a short time later. Boyer had been driving with a suspended license, Drick wrote.

Boyer was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch who set bail at $15,000. A preliminary hearing at Mensch's office is set for Oct. 25.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.