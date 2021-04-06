Mifflinburg, Pa. – A man from Mifflinburg has been charged with statutory sexual assault and attempted rape of a child over a five-year period in Union County and also during a trip to Montgomery County.

Timothy Troxell, 42, allegedly assaulted the child at three different residences in Mifflinburg Borough as well as at a Best Western Inn in King of Prussia, according to arrest papers filed by Officer Jackson Stroup of Mifflinburg Borough Police Department. The alleged incidents took place between Nov. 16, 2015 and Nov. 15, 2020.

Two separate cases for the Mifflinburg and King of Prussia incidents have been opened for Troxell, with a total of 20 charges of statutory sexual assault, attempted rape of a child and related charges filed.

Police began investigating the allegations after they received a phone call from a sexual assault nurse examiner at Evangelical Community Hospital. The mother of the 13-year-old child took her there for examination after finding out about the alleged assaults, according to the criminal complaint.

Stroup spoke with the child at the hospital. The child also did at least two interviews with a specialist at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury in which Stroup was present.

At the interviews, the child detailed the alleged sexual assault and attempted rape incidents that went back to when she was 10 years old, according to the arrest papers. The assault incidents began as several times monthly to almost daily before she told a family member about the alleged abuse. Troxell allegedly touched the child inappropriately many times during the the past five years.

In August 2020, Troxell took the child to King of Prussia for a birthday trip. Troxell allegedly attempted to get the child drunk on Captain Morgan and "kept saying he was going to take advantage of her," according to the arrest papers. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her in the hotel room.

Stroup contacted the Upper Merion Township Police Department as well as the Montgomery County District Attorney's office to discuss filing charges for the alleged incident at King of Prussia.

Troxell has been charged with two felony counts of criminal attempt - rape of a child, four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of aggravated assault, six counts of indecent assault and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault. Troxell was arraigned at Mensch's office and bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.

In the case involving the alleged incident in Montgomery County, Troxell was charged with a felony count of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault. He was arraigned at Mensch's office and bail was set at $50,000 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing for both cases for Troxell is set for 3 p.m. May 11 at Mensch's office.

