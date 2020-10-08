White Deer, Pa. – A landlord was charged for allegedly burning his tenant’s personal possessions after they had a disagreement.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Ronald Barraclough, 72, of White Deer, got into a dispute with a female tenant at a rental property at Gray Hill Road in White Deer Township, Union County.

Barraclough then removed various personal belongings from the tenant’s rental home and burned them in fire outside at the rear of the home. Items damaged included a lawn chair, a children’s play tent, cooking pot, coffee mug and a butter dish, according to state police.

Barraclough was charged cited for arson/dangerous burning through the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

