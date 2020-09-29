Lewisburg, Pa. – An inmate at Union County Prison was charged with possession of contraband after his brother threw drugs to him over the prison yard wall.

Kyle T. Kranz, 25, of Lewisburg, was charged after the Union County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit conducted a search of cells at the prison on August 19.

County officials began the search after someone gave them a tip that an inmate was possibly in possession of controlled substances and weapons, according to court documents.

Officers discovered a bag of marijuana and a rolled playing card that was taped in the middle to form a cylinder. Inside the cylinder tube was heavy burnt marijuana residue.

Kranz also was in possession of an apparatus which used a battery and two exposed wires, according to court documents. This apparatus was suspected to be what Kranz used to ignite marijuana inside the cylinder tube.

In addition, officers discovered a five-gallon bucket containing “hooch” fermented liquor, court documents stated.

Investigators discovered Kranz had obtained the drugs in August after his brother threw them over the courthouse wall and into the prison yard. A video from August 17 showed Kranz picking up one of the balls filled with drugs that his brother threw into the prison yard, according to court documents. The brother, Tyler Kranz, 29, of Lewisburg, reportedly admitted to investigators that he threw the drugs over the prison wall.

In an interview with Kyle Kranz on September 9, he denied that his brother threw drugs into the prison yard and claimed he brought them in himself, according to court documents.

The Union County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Kyle Kranz on September 18, including a felony of possession of a controlled substance or contraband, misdemeanor of possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of paraphernalia, and contraband/non controlled substance.

Tyler Kranz was also charged with felony contraband charges and conspiracy charges.

Both Kyle and Tyler Kranz were arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet Kyle Kranz

Docket Sheet Tyler Kranz