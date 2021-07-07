Mifflinburg, Pa. – Two people in Mifflinburg face felony child endangerment and aggravated assault charges after a 2-month-old infant ended up at the hospital for head injuries.

Christopher M. Catherman, 30, and Tonya L. Kistler, 35, both were arraigned at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. Bail was set at $50,000.

The infant suffered a hemorrhage in the brain after Catherman alleged that the infant “face butted” him while he was being burped after feeding, according to the arrest affidavit.

The infant was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital on May 2, where the attending physician became concerned when Catherman and Kistler provided a vague explanation for the cause of the injury.

The infant was eventually transferred to the trauma center at Geisinger Medical Center.

When a Union County Children and Youth caseworker interviewed Catherman on May 10, he claimed the infant had “face butted” him, but also mentioned Kistler had dropped her phone on the infant striking him in the head, wrote Officer Tracy A. Fetterman of Mifflinburg Police Department.

Catherman also told the caseworker that Kistler sent him a text message on April 21 saying she was at her “wits end" with the infant, Fetterman continued.

Later, when state troopers interviewed Catherman he admitted to causing injury to the infant.

He provided a short written statement explaining that he tried burping the infant and he was “a little too rough when smacking his back and caused his head to repeatedly smash off my shoulder,” according to the affidavit.

When Trooper Kearney asked him why the infant was not crying, Catherman said “probably because of the concussion.”

Kistler was later interviewed by the caseworker and police, and told them the infant’s head was bumped “lightly while changing a diaper on the changing table,” Fetterman wrote.

A Geisinger pediatrician found evidence of previous injuries upon examining the infant on May 4, including fractured ribs which were healing.

Catherman's preliminary hearing at Mensch's office is set for Aug. 24. Kistler's preliminary hearing was continued to Sept. 28.

