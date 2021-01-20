Lewisburg, Pa. – A hotel manager in Union County has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $85,000 from the hotel during a four-year period.

Andrew C. Gemberling, 44, of Lewisburg, was arraigned Tuesday at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch on felony charges of theft by deception. He posted $10,000 bail.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were called to Country Cupboard Inn Best Western in Kelly Township on Dec. 13, 2020 for a report of an internal theft.

The hotel, located at 7701 Westbranch Highway, had been notified by their credit card service provider of suspicious activity on their account, according to state police.

An internal investigation showed Gemberling, an assistant manager, had made fraudulent refunds and placed them into his personal bank account, according to the police report by Trooper Scott Carl. The hotel’s records at this time only went back to March 2018 and indicated Gemberling allegedly stole $32,887.

On Dec. 14, Carl spoke with Gemberling who reportedly confessed to the thefts and told him he estimated the thefts occurred between a period of three to five years. “He also admitted to stealing cash from the front desk cash drawer, at times,” Carl wrote in the report.

Through interviews and bank records dating back to August 2016, state police determined Gemberling allegedly stole $55,976.88 through fraudulent credit card refunds, $27,929.20 in cash thefts and $1,741.18 in misuse of company credit cards from Aug. 3, 2016 to Dec. 9, 2020. The total amount of the thefts was $85,647.26, according to Carl’s report.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 2 at Mensch’s office.

