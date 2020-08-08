Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa.—According to a release by the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, it arrested Brady C. Hall in Wilkes-Barre Township Friday night. Hall was recently charged with homicide in Union County after being connected with an overdose death.

Police were investigating the theft of a lottery ticket when it led them to the arrest of four other individuals, including Hall, who was found with Anthony Deluca, George William Raab, and Robert Green.

Green was identified as the lottery ticket thief and found to have fifty bags of heroin/fentanyl in his shoe when he was taken into custody according to police.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police, Dupont Police, and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force conducted the joint investigation and executed the search warrant that helped bring all four men into custody according to the release. The search warrant helped to locate 1,111 bags of heroin/fentanyl, $982 in cash, marijuana, packaging, and methamphetamine.

According to police all four men will be charged with felony drugs charges. The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department Facebook page thanked the public for their assistance.

