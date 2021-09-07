Lewisburg, Pa. – The 2018 homicide case against Myrle Miller, 76, of Winfield, is now heading to Union County Court of Common Pleas.

Miller's preliminary hearing on Tuesday was held for court, according to District Judge Jeffrey Mensch's office. Prosecutors ruled on Tuesday that there is enough evidence to move the case to the Court of Common Pleas.

Miller was charged in May with first-degree murder, perjury, and felony fraud insurance theft for the death of her husband, John W. Nichols, 76, of Millmont. He died at the couple's home on Lamey Road on April 14, 2018.

State police filed the charges in May 2021 after a state grand jury concluded that Miller had administered a lethal dose of Verapamil from her own prescription to her husband of seven years, who also was her third husband. She also is accused of fraudulently taking thousands of dollars from his bank accounts and life insurance policies.

The medication allegedly caused caused Nichols’ heart to fail. Verapamil, which is used to treat high blood pressure, had a negative effect on Nichols’ heart disease and caused his death, according to court documents.

Miller's preliminary hearing in front of Mensch was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 and was held in-person at the Union County Courthouse in Lewisburg. It was continued to Sept. 7 after a witness was not able to appear. That witness, a forensic pathologist who reviewed Nichols' autopsy, was able to testify today and confirm that Verapamil would have been fatal to Nichols.

Miller has been in Union County Jail without bail since she was arrested in May.

The grand jury who reviewed the evidencew concluded that Nichols’ death “came on the heels of years of fraud and theft perpetuated by Miller who systematically drained his bank accounts and had others impersonate him for the purpose of obtaining loans in his name.

“The tipping point came on April 5, 2018. On that day, the lead investigator from the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging visited Mr. Nichols at his home, and he agreed to permit an investigation into his finances. At that point, Miller realized that her deception was finally going to be exposed,” according to the grand jury report.

Investigators determined that Miller had conducted Google searches on April 11, 2018, that included the terms “marriage laws in PA,” “divorce lawyers in PA,” and “dividing assets in divorce.” In the following days, Miller, who is a certified nursing assistant, also conducted online queries for the medications Flexeril, Donopezil, Ativan, and Verapamil.

Pharmacy records show Miller picked up a 90-day supply for Verapamil on Feb.1, 2018, and signed for another bottle of the medication on April 12, 2018, just 71 days into her supply, according to the grand jury report.

Miller seemed surprisingly calm on April 14, 2018, when Nichols’ family came to the home after learning of his death, the report stated. She seemed overly concerned about finding Nichols’ will and power of attorney documents, and told her son she “didn’t want anybody else or his (Mr. Nichols’) kids getting their hands on them,” according to the report. Miller was made sole benefactor on Nichols’ will in 2015.

Hours before Nichols’ death, Miller corresponded with another man via Facebook Messenger and wrote to him, “Alex I am in love with you,” according to the report. She had been engaging in online exchanges with other men for months prior to Nichols’ death, professing her love to them and sending them money.

Investigators found that Miller had retained complete control of Nichols’ finances during their marriage and fraudulently made herself sole benefactor on two of his three life insurance policies, according to the report. She also had taken out a $19,000 loan in Nichols’ name and depleted $170,000 from a bank account and $87,000 from another.

Miller's formal arraignment in front of Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25.

