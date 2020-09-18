Turbot Township, Pa. – A contractor from Union County has been charged with taking a customer’s money and not completing the home repairs.

Charles Smith, 54, of Mifflinburg, received theft charges after Pennsylvania State Police at Milton received a report of theft from the victim. According to state police, Smith was contracted to conduct repairs at the victim’s home on Mahoning Street in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. The victim paid Smith a deposit of $4,250 but he allegedly never came back to complete the promised work.

The victim contacted police on July 25 after Smith failed to provide reimbursement. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.