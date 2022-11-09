Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a homeowner's deposit of $5,070 last spring and never returning to start the project.

Jonathan T. Cataldi, 37, of Lewisburg, met with the homeowners in East Buffalo Township on April 29, 2021 to discuss a deck job. Cataldi agreed to install a 12-foot by 10-foot gray colored composite deck at the home for a price of $7,800, according to Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Police.

The homeowners gave Cataldi a check for $5,070. Cataldi told the homeowners that the project would be completed no later than August 2021, Heckman said.

By August 2021, Cataldi still had not returned to start the project. When the homeowners contacted Cataldi, he allegedly told them that there was a fire at the decking facility in Texas and the materials were not available.

In October 2021, the homeowners reached out to Cataldi again and he told them the materials were still not available, but he would obtain permits to begin building the deck frame, Heckman said.

However, Cataldi never returned to start the frame. The homeowners began to doubt Cataldi's story that decking material was not available when they saw supplies at two local home improvement stores.

The homeowners emailed Cataldi on Oct. 25, 2021 and Nov. 19, 2021 asking for their deposit back but never received a response. Their attorney also sent letters to Cataldi in December 2021 and January, but never received a response. Heckman said when he investigated, he found that Cataldi never applied for permits to build the deck.

A felony theft by deception charge against Cataldi was filed recently at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 17.

