Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a $3,000 deposit from a couple and failing to start the home improvements.
Francisco C. Avila, 31, owner of Avila's Home Improvement in Lewisburg, gave the couple a quote earlier this year and stated a $3,000 down payment would be required to start the work. The couple gave Avila the payment via check which he cashed on March 3. However, Avila did not come back to start the home improvement work, according to Patrolman Joshua E. Dreisbach of Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
On March 29, the couple texted Avila asking for a refund. The couple contacted Avila again on May 12 asking for a refund. To date, Avila has not refunded the couple, Dreisbach wrote in the affidavit.
Felony charges of theft by deception, deceptive business practices, and related charges were filed in August at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A warrant is out for Avila's arrest.