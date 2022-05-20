Galeton, Pa. -- A local communications union has been charged for allegedly withholding money illegally from a Potter County man’s paycheck for at least six months after he terminated his position.

To date, the union has taken roughly $240 or six months of dues after Curtis Coates opted out of a communications union, according to Jacob J. Comello of the National Right to Work Foundation. Part of the dues reportedly were for the union's Political Action Committee (PAC).

Coates had worked at Catalus Corporation, a manufacturer of powder metallurgy in Galeton, Pa. On Oct. 21, Coates emailed Communications Workers of America (CWA) stating he was resigning from his position as chief steward. Coates also advised that he wanted out of the union “ASAP,” according to legal documents obtained from the National Right to Work Foundation attorneys.

That same day, Coates received a response from John Derrickson, union president, stating his request to withdraw from the union was denied. Derrickson reportedly did not provide a reason for the denial. In the meantime, union dues continued to come out of Coates’ paychecks.

Coates reached out again to the union on Dec. 6 and Jan. 7 to inquire, both times with no response, according to the charges document.

Coates sent a letter to the union again on Feb. 7 to request that the union cease taking dues out, but he still has not received a response. Coates also asked the union to stop taking money out for the union’s PAC, according to the charges document.

In April, Coates filed charges against the union through the National Labor Relations Board Region 6 office in Pittsburgh. Attorneys from the National Right to Work Foundation are assisting Coates with the case.

"To the best of our knowledge, the union is still taking full union dues from Mr. Coates’ paycheck," Comello said.

Pennsylvania lacks Right to Work protections for its private sector workers, so unions can legally force them to pay union fees just to keep their jobs even if they choose not to become union members, according to the Foundation.

However, under the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in CWA v. Beck, won by Foundation attorneys, this is limited to only the part of union dues that union officials claim goes toward a union’s core “representational” functions. Additionally, under federal election law, union officials can never force workers to contribute to a union’s PAC, according to Comello.

In contrast, in states with Right to Work protections, union membership and financial support are strictly voluntary.

Comello acknowledged that many unions maintain so-called "window period" policies which try to limit to just a handful of days per year or few years when employees can exercise their right to opt-out of the union dues and membership. If an employee resigns, dues would continue to be taken out of their paychecks until that "window period" ends.

"However, what's happening in Mr. Coates' case is even worse because he tried to exit the union several times while there was no contract in effect between Catalus and the CWA union, meaning the union had no legal power over him and couldn't force him to pay anything," Comello said.

