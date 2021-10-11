Williamsport, Pa. —A Williamsport man is facing felony charges for an allegedly transaction for methamphetamine with undercover detectives.

According to a report from Detective Curtis Loudenslager, Jesse Johnston, 30, of Williamsport delivered 1.78 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the parking lot of Wegman’s in Williamsport.

Detectives said the transaction was set up through phone calls and text messages, both witnessed by authorities. Once at the arranged spot, detectives said the witnessed Johnston enter a vehicle with the informant.

According to the affidavit, Johnston was only in the car for a few moments before leaving in a red car. Loudenslager said the CI then handed over the methamphetamine, which was not field due to safety concerns.

Johnston was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. No bail was listed for Johnston.

