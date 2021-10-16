Williamsport, Pa. —A 62-year-old Williamsport man was charged with two felonies after undercover detectives said he sold more than $200 worth of crack to them.

William Bruce Davenport was charged with one count each of felony possession with intent and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility after he completed the deal with an undercover agent and confidential informant in May.

Davenport was released from custody on Oct. 13 after he posted $15,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 9:20 a.m.

According to Detective Curtis Laudenslager’s report, an undercover agent setup a deal with Davenport for the purchase of $250 worth of crack. Davenport allegedly directed the agent and confidential informant to his residence located near the 500 block of Edwin Street.

Detectives said there was some delay with the transaction, but once worked out, Davenport delivered the narcotics to the undercover agent.

