Loyalsock Township, Pa. – An 18-year-old man from Maryland thought he could get away with buying alcohol with a fake ID, but he was instead arrested and charged, according to state police.

Joseph Buttarazzi, of Baltimore, was at the Fine Wine and Good Spirts store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville said he used a fake identification card to attempt to buy $55.08 of liquor.

A clerk realized the identification was fake and called police to the store.

Buttarazzi was cited for carrying false identification card and misrepresentation of age to secure liquor or malt or brewed beverages.